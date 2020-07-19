1/
Jean Fleck Peters
Jean Fleck Peters Jean Fleck Peters died on July 15, 2020 shortly after her 93rd birthday. She was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Westport High School where she made many life long friends. Following her retirement she enjoyed traveling with a small group of friends and shared fond memories of her sailing adventures. She also enjoyed a good game of cards and was an avid football fan cheering and cussing the KC Chiefs. Her husband, William D. Peters, and her sister, Margaret Luthy, predeceased her. Two children and two grandchildren survive her. No services are planned at this time.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
