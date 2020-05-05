Jean H. Kimmel Jean H. Kimmel, (AKA Merolyn Jean Howell), 97, of Lenexa, Kansas, daughter of Melvin and Carolyn Howell, born November 11, 1922 in Memphis, TX, died April 29, 2020. Jean was a graduate of the University of Texas with a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition and Dietetics in 1945 and continued her education as a post graduate intern in Hospital Dietetics at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. At Johns Hopkins, Jean met and married Joe R. Kimmel, a medical student, in April 1947. Joe preceded Jean in death November, 1985. During her life, Jean was a homemaker, a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church for 55 years and a member of the KUMC Women's Auxiliary for 40 years. She was also employed by the University of Kansas Pharmacology Department in their computer-assisted instruction program for 17 years before retirement. Jean is survived by daughters Lynn Tolson and Ellen Tanner (Jack); sons Philip Kimmel (Cathy Bennett) and Bruce Kimmel (Kim Ripley); grandchildren Kara Kimmel (Cecilia Portoni), Lisa Kimmel (Lawrence Wilhelm), Emily Wartick (Ryan), and Ryan Kimmel (Camille Levy); and six great-grandsons, Samuel Wilhelm, Levi Wilhelm, Benjamin Wartick, Andrew Wartick, William Kimmel, and John Kimmel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church (6306 Roe Ave., Prairie Village, KS 66208), City Union Mission (1100 E. 11th St., Kansas City, MO 64106), or the Salvation Army. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.





