Jean Larson Jean Larson, 82, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 after a long and courageous journey following her stroke in 2002. Jean was born on October 29, 1936 to Roland and Gwendolyn Spencer. Jean married Kenneth Larson in 1955 in Warrensburg, MO. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Jean was a social individual, often participating in community functions, belonging to Bridge Club, and coordinating family gatherings, which allowed everyone to enjoy her amazing cooking. She retired from being the Executive Director of Missouri Academy of Family Physicians in 2001 after 17 years of service. Ken and Jean enjoyed being able to travel together and spending time with their grandchildren. Jean made life-long friends with those she met and will be greatly missed. Jean is preceded in death byher husband, Kenneth; their son, Lawrence Larson; and her brother, Paul Spencer. She is survived byher children: Clifford (Anita) Larson, Catherine Larson, Rebecca (William Thomas) Keegan; grandchildren: Jessica (Kyle) Barrett, Kyle Larson, Michelle Larson, Alison (Patrick) Brown, Emily (Jesse) Gibson, Joe (Tiffany) Keegan, John Keegan, and Jim Keegan; great-grandchildren: Cohen Barrett, Landry Barrett, Micah Keegan, Tristan & Graham Keegan; and Oliver Gibson; her sister, Sylvia Rieling; and her nephews, Raymond and Dale Rieling. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13that 12:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior to services at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. Inurnment will follow in Longview Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to or .

