|
|
Jean Louise Vernon 1946-2019 Jean Louise Vernon was born to Myrtle and Clem Doerhoff on March 12, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Paseo High School and worked at UMKC for a short time where she met her husband John. She then went to UMB Bank in 1975 where her career in Wealth Management as office manager spanned 38 years. Retiring from UMB in 2013, she and John moved to Atlanta to be close to their daughter and grandsons. After 53 years of marriage, we lost Jeanie on August 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband John, daughter Lara Anne Schulz, grandsons Zachary Schulz and Shawn Cole of Woodstock, Georgia and her sisters Mary Jo Hillman of Frederica, Delaware and Kay Stewart of Lee's Summit, Missouri and many nieces and nephews. Jeanie's life was full of exuberance, great resilience and the largest group of true friends ever. Anyone who knew her just knew that they were her very best friend.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019