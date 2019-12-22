|
Jean Lynn Shoemaker Jean Lynn Shoemaker, long-time Kansas City resident, died Thursday the 12th of December after a long illness. Born in October of 1944 in Seattle, WA, Jean studied at the University of Iowa and the Kansas City Art Institute before serving a long, illustrious career with Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department. She worked in community centers around the city teaching a variety of arts and advanced to the position of Director there. After retiring, she continued to enjoy her friends, various art forms and reading poetry. Jean is survived by her son, Laird Lindsey, her sisters Carol Hunt and Margo Farnsworth, as well as two brothers-in-law, Mark Hunt and Jim Pascoe and her niece, Carly Wheeler. The family will celebrate Jean's life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Missouri Prairie Association.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019