Kansas City Star Obituaries
Jean Marie Henderson Hancock

Jean Marie Henderson Hancock Obituary
Jean Marie Henderson Hancock Jean Marie Henderson Hancock died August 19, 2019 in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Born in Independence, Missouri, in 1926, she attended Northeast High School and graduated as the class valedictorian. After high school she attended Park College and subsequently graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia with a bachelor's degree in education. She met the love of her life in grade school and married Albert Hancock when he returned from service in the US Navy after World War II. She lost her life partner Al in 2008. She leaves daughter Mary Kay Toles (Ron Toles) of Lee's Summit and step grandchildren Brennan Toles of Merriam, Kansas and Alexandria Toles of Blue Springs, Missouri; son William Hancock (Melissa Hancock) of Oklahoma City; two grandchildren, Gina Hancock (Thomas Ingram) of Irving, Texas and Nick Hancock (Ruth Hancock) of Edmond, Oklahoma; as well as two great granddaughters, Emma and Ellie Hancock; and daughter Kathy Hancock (Bill Beresford) of Carefree, Arizona; and her little dog, Jackie, who has a new home with Mary Kay. There will be a private family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to The Research Foundation Albert Hancock Memorial Scholarship (Kansas City, MO) or a local animal rescue in Jean's name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 22, 2019
