Jean Marie Phillips
1946 - 2020
September 16, 1946 - November 8, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Jean Marie Phillips, 74, of Overland Park, KS passed away Nov. 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 16, 1946 to John and Ida Lynch in Kansas City, KS and graduated from Lorette High School in 1965. She was employed by Southwestern Bell from 1970 until 2003, when she retired. Jean Marie was married to Bill Phillips on Sept. 18, 1975. They were married for forty-four years until his passing in 2000. Jean was also proud of her Irish Heritage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, John V. Lynch Jr. She leaves two sons, Dan Phillips of Olathe, KS and Chad Phillips of Joplin, MO and sister, Theresa Lynch of Mission, KS, and many other family members.
Her family wants to thank Dan McCoy and the staff at Delmar Gardens for their loving care.
Her visitation will be 9:30 am, followed by Mass at 10 am, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson Rd, Mission, KS, masking and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be left at mcgilleyhoge.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
