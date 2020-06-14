Jean McCone Jean McCone, 99, passed away June 9, 2020, at Tallgrass Creek in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born December 2, 1920, to Morris and Mabel Holloway Boyack in Afton, Iowa. Jean grew up on a farm near Afton, graduating from Afton High School where she was active in 4-H. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1942 earning a Bachelor of Science Degree. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. While at Iowa State she met Allen McCone, a veterinary student. They were married March 18, 1943, at Collegiate Methodist Church in Ames, Iowa. Jean was a schoolteacher in Gilmore City and Manilla, Iowa. They moved to Phoenix and then Kansas City. They had four children Kirk, Mark, Carol, and Kay. In 1951 Allen had an unexpected career change with Jean becoming the office manager of his business for the next 10 years. She then earned her teaching degree from Avila College and taught 10 years in the Blue Springs School District. Jean was also an accomplished seamstress. Allen and Jean were married 61 years until Allen's death in 2004. Jean was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a member of The Missouri State Teachers Association, President of her children's grade school PTA, a member of The Women's City Club, a Charter Member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, and a 56-year member of The Country Club United Methodist Church. Activities in the Church included The Executive Board, 10 years in the Bell Choir, and pianist for the Meriwed's Sunday School class. Her church family was a very important part of her life. She was very proud of her 50 plus year membership with the Church. In the 80s and 90s Allen and Jean travelled to China, Japan, Europe, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand. She was an intelligent, independent, and politically active lady. Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Harold; her parents, Morris and Mabel Boyack; her son, Kirk; and her husband, Dr. Allen McCone. She is survived by her son Mark (Sharon) McCone, her daughter Carol (Dave) Weidensaul, and her daughter Kay Smith. Jean had six grandchildren: John (Michel) McCone, Dr. Kelly McCone (Paul) Bratton, John Weidensaul, Dr. Laura Weidensaul, Jennifer Smith Lingo (Eric Brewton), and Brian Smith. She had five great-grandchildren: Jackson and Zachary McCone; Logan, Alex, and Allison Bratton. The family wishes to thank Jean's church family, Jan and Letty, and the staff of Tallgrass Creek Acute Care for their caring and support. The family suggests contributions to the Country Club United Methodist Church. A private burial with family took place Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Green Lawn Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



