Jean McGregor Ghio Jean Campau McGregor Greaves Ghio, 88, died peacefully in her sleep on March 29, 2019, at Bishop Spencer Place. She is survived by a boisterous and loving family. A service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 11 E. 40th St., Kansas City, MO 64111. Her full obituary is available at www.kccremation.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Clan Gregor Society, Inc. 4189 Ashbourne Ct. NE, Roswell, GA 30075,www.acgsus.org, or the organization of your choice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019
