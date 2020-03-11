|
Jean Mering Quinn Jean Mering Quinn, 98, of Kansas City, MO, died peacefully in her sleep March 7, 2020. Her life celebration will be held Saturday, March 14 at Second Presbyterian Church 318 E 55th St. Kansas City, MO. Visitation (Parlor): 10-11AM, Service (Sanctuary): 11AM, with reception to follow. Burial will take place at Blue Springs Cemetery. Jean was born November 20, 1921 in Wichita, KS to Ray and Clara Mering and moved to Kansas City, MO shortly after. She joined Second Presbyterian Church in 1930 and was a lifelong member. Jean attended William Rockhill Nelson School and Southwest High School. She attended Sophie Newcomb College (now Tulane) in New Orleans 1938-1940 and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1942 with BAs in Biology and Chemistry. During WWII, Jean worked as a chemist for the Army Medical Corp of the War Department in St. Louis and for the Quartermaster Corp in Kansas City. After the war, she remained in Kansas City and worked for the US Corp of Engineers. In 1952, she married William Halston Quinn (Hal), who worked for the Vendo Co. in advertising and sales; together, they had four children. After Hal died in 1974, Jean then worked as a sales associate in the decorative gallery at Halls Plaza and as a tax advisor for H&R Block. At H&R Block, she made many friends in clients whose returns she prepared for decades and, when she retired at the age of 94, she was recognized for 40 years of service. Jean adored her family and was heavily involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives, attending as many of their school, scouting, and sporting activities as possible. She enjoyed many summers and holidays in Michigan and Wisconsin, visiting two of her sons and their families. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, the Junior League of Kansas City, and the Carriage Club. Jean loved chocolate (with a keen sweet tooth for Andes Mints), quiche, knitting, the Royals, reading, texting, history, politics (she was a proud lifelong Democrat), and staying current with technology. While rather reserved, she had a particularly sharp and dry sense of humor that left others laughing with her impressively witty quips. Her competitive spirit kept others on their toes in bridge and gin rummy, especially her grandchildren, against whom she remained undefeated. Jean is preceded in death by her husband Hal; her youngest son, John; and her five siblings, Clara Ruth Taylor, Virginia McDonald, Jack Mering, Marjorie Sherman, and John Mering. She is survived by three children, William Quinn, Jr. (Nancy), Allan Quinn (Cindy), and Mary Hornbeck (Bill); nine grandchildren, Will (Hannah), Andrew, Caroline, Alex, Alysse, and Adam Quinn, and Kylie, Kevin, and Katie Hornbeck; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends endless gratitude to the kind staff and caregivers at Bishop Spencer Place for their wonderful care for our dear Jean. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Presbyterian Church or Bishop Spencer Place. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
