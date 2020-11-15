Jean Ronald SperryNovember 4, 2020Plano , Texas - Jean Ronald Sperry of Plano, Texas formerly of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born on March 6, 1927 to Charles Edgar and Sylvia Kemp Sperry in Trenton, Missouri. He was the middle child of five children. At the age of six, the family moved to Kansas City for Edgar's machinist job at the Rock Island Railroad. Jean's sales career began at the early age of eleven by selling newspapers and magazines to patrons at local restaurants. Jean graduated early from high school so he could proudly serve his country in the United States Navy during World War II on an aircraft carrier as a radar man. Jean graduated with a Radio/TV/Advertising degree from the University of Denver. Afterwards, Jean sold radio time and set up programming at a local radio station in Mexico, Missouri. After falling in love, he moved to Kansas City where he married the love of his life, Laura Lea Love, on October 6, 1951. In 1953, Jean became the 5th employee at Marion Laboratories. The Marion days were treasured by both Jean and Laura. They poured their lives into the success and growth of Marion by developing a family atmosphere within the company. He held many roles during his 37 years at Marion and retired after his role as President of Marion International. During this time Jean would often bring one of his daughters with him on his business trips giving them experiences of a lifetime. Jean was an active member of the Royal Lancers during the first 25 years of the of the Kansas City Royals franchise. Jean worked with Ewing Kauffman to set up the Lancers, a group of businessmen who sold the majority of the Royals season tickets.In addition to their life in Kansas City, Dallas was their hometown from 1953 to 1960 and then again after retirement since 1994. Throughout their 69 year marriage, Jean and Laura's family was what was most important to them. They raised four daughters and one son and loved spending time with the whole family. Vacations that Jean made possible are some of the most cherished memories the family will carry with them.He is survived by his wife, Laura Lea Sperry of Plano, Texas; daughters, Carol Komsthoeft and husband, Peter of Olathe, Kansas, Jeanine Hammond and husband, Steve from Windermere, Florida, and Kathy Permenter of Dallas, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.Jean was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Sylvia Sperry; daughter, Janet Olesky; son, Andy Sperry; son-in-law, Stephen Olesky, II; brothers, Raymond Sperry, Jack Sperry, and Larry Sperry; and sister, Doris Alexander.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Langsford Funeral Home Chapel, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1pm at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.Interment will follow at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery.Local arrangements are under the direction of Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, Missouri.Memorial may be made to:Kanakuk MinistriesAttn: Crystal Mitchell1353 Lake Shore Dr.Branson, MO 65616Please note: "In Memory of Jean Sperry"