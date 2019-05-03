Jean M. Schrunk Jean M. Schrunk, 59, of Overland Park, KS, died peacefully on April 30, 2019. A care-giver by nature, she worked for years at St. Luke's Hospital and then as a clinical research associate for Bailer Research and Paragon Biomedical before Crohn's disease pushed her into early retirement. She fought the disease with impressive determination, and her efforts to take care of others - people and animals - were boundless throughout her life. Preceded in death by her father, Allan Schrunk, she will be so deeply missed by family and friends, including her mother, Frances Schrunk, her siblings, Rex (Cathy) Schrunk, Susan Carocari, and Janet (David) Ericksen, and the nephews and nieces she adored, James (Amy), David, Ben (Jillian), Emily, Peter, Owen, Ava, Griffin, and Aubrey, as well as by her very dear daily companions, her pets Abby and Gretchen. In lieu of flowers, the family prefer donations in Jean's honor to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (online or by post: National Headquarters, ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017) or to the Humane Society. Visitation at 10 AM and memorial service at 11 AM on Monday, May 6 at Asbury UMC, 5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS.



Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary