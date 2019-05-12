Jean Schwiering Lee Jean S. Lee, 83, of Leawood, Kansas and Snowmass Village, CO, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. Jean was born September 28, 1935 in Superior, Wisconsin to Ernest and Alice Schwiering. She attended Columbia College, then went onto the University of Missouri, where she earned a degree in Education. It was at the University of Missouri, where she met and later married Dr. Henry A. Lee in 1956. Jean and Henry lived in several cities all while growing their family and finally put down roots in Leawood, Kansas. Jean was involved with the Kansas City Musettes and enjoyed playing tennis, bridge with friends, golf and skiing with friends and family. Jean most of all, dearly loved her family, the mountains and the home she and Henry built in Snowmass that would serve as the hub of many family vacations, holidays and fun get away weekends. Jean was a world traveler and any chance she got to be on water she took it. She always made sure that her family, if they could not be with her, always brought each, treasures from all of her adventures. Jean loved to shop. Jean is preceded in death by both parents. Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Henry, Brother James Schwiering (Jane), daughter Renee Lee Erickson,(Rick), sons, Dr. Henry A. Lee Jr., (Linda), James Lee, (Deanna), Jeffrey Lee, (Laurie), two nephews, 11 Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild. She was our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, friend and Nonna . The family wishes to thank all of the friends Jean had at Santa Marta. Memorial Service will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at Hallbrook Country Club, 11200 Overbrook Road, Leawood, Kansas 66211 from 2:30 to 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105.

