|
|
Jeana A. LeFever Jeana LeFever passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2019. Jeana was born April 30, 1955 in Liberty, MO. to Edward and Jean Otiker. She attended elementary school at St. James in Liberty, Mo. And then graduated from Liberty High School in 1973. She attended Maple Woods community college and the TWA Breech Academy. Jeana's first career was with TWA as a flight attendant a job she loved and spoke about all her life. She left that job in 1981 after the birth of her beautiful daughter and then her son in 1983. Her true dream job was to raise and spend time with her two children. Jeana loved animals especially dogs and horses. She also loved helping others particularly those that had experienced the loss of a loved one and she was involved with many support organizations. Jeana was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Jean Otiker, and her son David LeFever who passed in 2012. She is survived by her husband Larry LeFever, her daughter Jennifer LeFever, and her grandson Cash L. Wood. She also leaves behind two brothers, John Otiker (Cathy) Tom Otiker (Mary), her dear cousin Chris Fleming, and many nieces, nephews and other loved ones and friends that were an important part of her life. The family will have a private visitation, then there will be a Rosary and Mass held at St. James Catholic church in Liberty, MO on Tuesday, October 8th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Jeana would want donations to Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, 1356 N State Route 9, Parkville, MO 64152.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019