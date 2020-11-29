JeanAnne WortheyJune 12, 1950 - November 21, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - JeanAnne Worthey, 70, was a lifetime area resident. She was preceded in death by her father William "Bill" Clark (1959), her mother Ruth (2004) and brother Don (2012). She is survived by husband of 50 years, Alan Worthey, Kansas City, KS; sons Todd Worthey, Fort Worth, TX; Scott Worthey (Alicia), Paola, KS; Cory Worthey (Rachel); Ore City, TX and six grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Taylor, Kayden, Austin and Riley. JeanAnne loved to spend her free time sewing and making quilts. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.