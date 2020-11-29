1/
JeanAnne Worthey
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
JeanAnne Worthey
June 12, 1950 - November 21, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - JeanAnne Worthey, 70, was a lifetime area resident. She was preceded in death by her father William "Bill" Clark (1959), her mother Ruth (2004) and brother Don (2012). She is survived by husband of 50 years, Alan Worthey, Kansas City, KS; sons Todd Worthey, Fort Worth, TX; Scott Worthey (Alicia), Paola, KS; Cory Worthey (Rachel); Ore City, TX and six grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Taylor, Kayden, Austin and Riley. JeanAnne loved to spend her free time sewing and making quilts. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
