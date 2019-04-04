Jeanette D. Hinz Jeannette D. Hinz, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on March 29th, 2019. She was born in Webster, KS on April 15th to Philisme and Laura Roy. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 4th at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W 75th St, Shawnee, KS 66216. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Jeannette was a sister of St. Joseph for twenty nine years in Chicago where she taught elementary school and was an elementary school principal. She later went on to become a public school teacher where she was a reading consultant and special education teacher. Jeannette also taught and traveled throughout Europe. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dona, Edmond, Omer, John, Oscar, Philip and Emile Roy, Rosalee Benoit and Zella Rickard. She is survived by her husband, Bill along with several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.



