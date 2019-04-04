Kansas City Star Obituaries
Jeanette D. Hinz Obituary
Jeanette D. Hinz Jeannette D. Hinz, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on March 29th, 2019. She was born in Webster, KS on April 15th to Philisme and Laura Roy. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 4th at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W 75th St, Shawnee, KS 66216. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Jeannette was a sister of St. Joseph for twenty nine years in Chicago where she taught elementary school and was an elementary school principal. She later went on to become a public school teacher where she was a reading consultant and special education teacher. Jeannette also taught and traveled throughout Europe. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dona, Edmond, Omer, John, Oscar, Philip and Emile Roy, Rosalee Benoit and Zella Rickard. She is survived by her husband, Bill along with several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 4, 2019
