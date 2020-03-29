Home

Jeanette Jean Staley Jeanette Jean Staley, 86, passed away in Lakeland, FL. from a heart attack/stroke on March 26, 2020. She was born on Jan. 9, 1934 in KCK. She was an excellent artist and painted portraits of all of her family. She took ballroom dancing and participated in several showcase events with her instructor Darin, who gave her many laughs along the way. She always had the best laugh ever! She taught herself Spanish and enjoyed learning new things. She is survived by her sister Nancy Allemang and 4 children, Linda Staley, Deborah Stout, Cynthia Land and William Staley, Jr.; and many grandchildren. She loved and cherished each one.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
