Jeanette Kaufmann Riedy 7-27-25 3-23-19 Jeanette, 93, was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 27, 1925. Her parents were Agnes and Harry Kaufmann. While fully embracing Harry's Jewish heritage, the family was a part of Visitation Catholic Church. Jeanette's siblings included, Harry Jr., a journalist, who died as a solider during World War II; Gertrude, was an artist and a teacher; Sigmund raised a family on St. Simons Island, Georgia, and built a successful advertising business; Joan, her twin-sister, raised an active family of eight in Denver. Her Dad, Harry, was a well-known music impresario in Kansas City during the days of big bands. He died in 1954. Agnes managed their home and family at 27 E. Concord providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere for her active family. She was a story-book grandmother to her grandchildren. Jeanette attended Bryant Elementary, Southwest High and what was then the University of Kansas City. After college, she met N.J. "Knobby" Riedy and they married on April 25th 1953. Moving to Milwaukee, Knobby's hometown, they had four children. At the time of her death Jeanette had seven grand-children and one great grand-child. Her children, Avi, Nobby, Mary, and Jane, were with her when she died. They eventually moved the family to Georgia and then North Carolina. In Asheville, NC they settled in, purchasing a business that allowed Knobby to be at home evenings, and had an active and happy life with many friends. Over the past two decades, Jeanette travelled widely, often with her children. She had strong and loving relationships with her grandchildren who adored her and made special efforts to be with her. Jeanette is remembered for her loving spirit and generosity, the twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes, her fabulous wit, her love for her family, and the openness with which she approached every relationship. She was a lovely woman and a role model for many young friends. Her strength of character and gentle way was an inspiration. She will be missed, but she will remain in the hearts of all she touched. A funeral Mass will take place at 11am Saturday, March 30th at St Eugene Church in Asheville. www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com

