Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family

Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family

Jeanette (James) Mitchell Jeanette Mitchell, 49, Las Vegas, passed from cancer on Sept. 10, 2020. Born/raised in KC. Survivors: mother, Jackie James; three sisters; nine nieces and nephews. No services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store