Jeanette Pointon Clark Jeanette Pointon Clark, former editor of the VFW Auxiliary Magazine and president of the Greater Kansas City Chapter of Women In Communications (WICI) in the 1980s, danced to heaven on March 7, 2019. She was 97. Jeanette was an active volunteer and board member of Hospitalized Veterans Writing Project (now Veterans Voices Writing Project). Donations to VVWP in her memory would be welcomed to 406 west 34th Street, Suite 103, Kansas City, MO. 64111. A perky, petite dynamo, Jeanette married Donald K. Clark on Nov. 11, 2000. When she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in December of 2006, he chose Garden Terrace for her care and visited often until his death. Jeanette's smile and positive outlook will be missed by her many WICI friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019