Jeanne Anne Bleakley Jeanne Anne Bleakley passed away on December 3, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne's journey began in Kansas City, Missouri on February 8, 1926. A forever Kansas City girl, Jeanne attended J.C. Nichols Grade School and Southwest High School, graduating with her many pals in Spring, 1943. Earning a scholarship, she then proceeded to Gulf Park College in Gulfport, MS, to pursue her love of art. After Gulf Park and before taking her many talents and energy to The University of Missouri. Jeanne made a brief stop at Pratt and Whitney to help with the war effort. She said that despite her unrefined secretarial contributions, the U.S. was thankfully able to claim victory. At Mizzou, she became a proud member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and The National Art Honor Society, and sang her heart out at the Savitar Frolics. Jeanne returned to K.C., and while working as an artist at Hallmark Cards, married a devoted Charles "Chuck" Bleakley in 1950. Jeanne coordinated, created, nurtured and always supported her family and friends. She was an exceptional event planner and served as a Chairman of the Jewel Ball Decorations Committee. She shared her artistry from several studios and one-person shows, and many of her works adorn Kansas City Homes. She was an active member of Christ Church Anglican of Overland Park, where she served on the Alter Guild, helped in the Gift Shop and in various other capacities. She was a past Board Member of the Nettleton Home, a member of the Children's Relief Association of Children's Mercy Hospital and the Westport Garden Club. Jeanne was a member of the Mission Hills Investment Club and volunteered at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, where she created a beautiful mural for one of their displays. She and Charles were members of the Society of Fellows of the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art and Patrons of the Kemper Museum. They also shared a commitment to St. Luke's Hospital, Kids TLC and enjoyed years of spirited tennis at The Kansas City Country Club. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and consummate friend, Jeanne "Jeannie" Bleakley was an artist whose greatest work is her legacy of warmth and love, of humility and appreciation of all things good. She is survived by Charles E. Bleakley, daughter Dana Bleakley; son Todd E. Bleakley (Jan) and their daughters Kristen Anne Bleakley and Lauren Bleakley Anthony (Taylor); and son David P. Bleakley (Kay) and their son Matthew D. Bleakley and their daughter Erin Bleakley. She and her family are so appreciative of the wonderful care and compassion of the staff at Claridge Court and St. Luke's Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: The Charles E. and Jeanne A. Bleakley Family Neurodiagnostic Technology Program Scholarship at the Children's Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gilham Rd, KC, MO 64108 The Jeanne and Charles Bleakley Family Dementia Lectureship Series or The St. Luke's Hospice House c/o St. Luke's Hospital Foundation, 901 E. 104th St., KC, MO 64131 Kids TLC, 480 S. Rogers Road, Olathe, KS 66062 Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W. 91st St., OP, KS 66207 A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held on December 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Christ Church Anglican, 91st and Nall, OP, KS Arrangements: Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home & Cemetery (816) 942-2004
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019