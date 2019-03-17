Jeanne B. Sera Jeanne excelled at virtually everything she tried and was a particularly accomplished chef. Two of the more notable items that illustrated her overall talent relate to acting and sewing. While in high school, Jeanne played the part of Eliza Doolittle in the play "My Fair Lady". While living in Madison, WI from 1981 through 1986, Jeanne developed an interest in making Cabbage Patch dolls, which were popular at the time. Jeanne was featured on a local television news program to show her talent in making these dolls. Jeanne also treasured her Alaskan cruise, London trip, and several vacation and tourist trips arranged by the 50+ Group of Johnson County, KS. Jeanne is survived by her daughter Beverly League, two grandchildren and husband Jack Sera. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory and her parents. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and aides at Menorah Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion. Special thanks also to the nurses, physical therapists and aides in the Tuscany section of Brookdale Senior Living in Overland Park, KS for their excellent care and compassion. A Mass and reception will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 West 127th Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66213.



