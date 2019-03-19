Resources More Obituaries for Jeanne Sera Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeanne B. Sera

Obituary Flowers Jeanne B. Sera Jeanne B. Sera, 72, of Stanley, KS, passed away peacefully March 9, 2019. She was born March 29, 1946 in Wyandotte, MI to Stanley and Stephanie Regorrah. On April 2, 1981, she married John S. "Jack" Sera. Jeanne loved life, family and friends, embracing them fully while physically able. Jeanne loved shopping with family and friends and always knew the right buys. Jeanne loved playing pinochle and bridge and faithfully participated in such clubs until health and physical problems limited her activity in these areas. She also belonged to luncheon and dinner groups until, again, health and physical problems precluded such activity. J eanne excelled at virtually everything she tried and was a particularly accomplished chef. Two of the more notable items that illustrated her overall talent relate to acting and sewing. While in high school, Jeanne played the part of Eliza Doolittle in the play "My Fair Lady". While living in Madison, WI from 1981 through 1986, Jeanne developed an interest in making Cabbage Patch dolls, which were popular at the time. Jeanne was featured on a local television news program to show her talent in making these dolls. Jeanne also treasured her Alaskan cruise, London trip, and several vacation and tourist trips arranged by the 50+ Group of Johnson County, KS. Jeanne is survived by her daughter Beverly League, two grandchildren and husband Jack Sera. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory and her parents. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and aides at Menorah Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion. Special thanks also to the nurses, physical therapists and aides in the Tuscany section of Brookdale Senior Living in Overland Park, KS for their excellent care and compassion. A Mass and reception will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 West 127th Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66213.



