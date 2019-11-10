|
|
Jeanne C. Hallinan Jeanne Cronin Hallinan, Olathe, passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2019. Jeanne was born to John and Virginia Cronin in Chicago. She later met the love of her life, George Hallinan, married and moved to the Kansas City area and raised two children, Barbara Hallinan Cooper, and Robert Hallinan. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George and daughter, Barbara. Survivors include Robert Hallinan (Gene); grandson, Patrick Hallinan (Grace); granddaughter, Mary Puckett; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Justin. Visitation: Thursday, Nov. 14, 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92 nd St, Lenexa, KS followed by Mass at 10:30 and luncheon at 11:30. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Assisted by Funeral Advocates, LLC. For a full tribute, please see www.signaturefunerals.com Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019