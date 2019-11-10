Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Hallinan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Cronin Hallinan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Cronin Hallinan Obituary
Jeanne C. Hallinan Jeanne Cronin Hallinan, Olathe, passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2019. Jeanne was born to John and Virginia Cronin in Chicago. She later met the love of her life, George Hallinan, married and moved to the Kansas City area and raised two children, Barbara Hallinan Cooper, and Robert Hallinan. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George and daughter, Barbara. Survivors include Robert Hallinan (Gene); grandson, Patrick Hallinan (Grace); granddaughter, Mary Puckett; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Justin. Visitation: Thursday, Nov. 14, 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92 nd St, Lenexa, KS followed by Mass at 10:30 and luncheon at 11:30. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Assisted by Funeral Advocates, LLC. For a full tribute, please see www.signaturefunerals.com Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -