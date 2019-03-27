Home

Jeanne Bernice Jezak Jeanne Jezak, 65, of Olathe, Kansas, died peacefully March 22nd at home. She was born Jeanne Garvin in St. Louis, Missouri on January 10th, 1954. She attended the University of Missouri and received a BS in medical technologies. She worked 20 years as a medical technologist before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Jeanne leaves her husband John, son John, Jr., sisters Mary Walker and Dorothy Garvin and several nieces and nephews. Jeanne loved being outdoors and loved the arts. A memorial service will be planned for May. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Eating Disorders Association.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2019
