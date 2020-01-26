Home

Jeanne Marie (Mackin) Broussard

Jeanne Marie Mackin Broussard Jeanne Marie Mackin Broussard was born on March 11, 1935 in Kansas City, MO and passed away on January 2, 2020 in Spring, TX. Jeanne grew up in Kansas City and attended Redemptorist Grade and High School and graduated from Saint Mary College, Leavenworth, KS. The Broussard family moved to Texas in 1972. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Charles and Mary Ruth Bunce Mackin; brother-in-law, Harold Solomon; sister-in-law, Carolyn Broussard. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Broussard Noel and husband Richard (Spring, TX), Steven Broussard and wife Robin (Overland Park, KS) and Michael Broussard and wife Lela (Stilwell, KS); grandchildren, Henry Broussard, Claire Noel, Jacqueline Broussard, Cooper Carriger, and Sloane Carriger; twin sister, Joyce Solomon (Olathe, KS) and brother-in-law, James Broussard (Ozark, MO). A Visitation with Rosary was at Klein Funeral Home, Spring, TX on January 9, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, Spring, TX with Burial at Klein Memorial Park, Pinehurst, TX on January 10, 2020. Please see https://www.kleinfh.com/obituary/jeanne-broussard for the full obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020
