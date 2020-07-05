Jeanne Marie Odrowski Jeanne Marie Odrowski, 83, passed away on July 1, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jeanne was a lifelong resident of Kansas City in the Waldo neighborhood, and worked as a medical secretary. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's Grade School and Bishop Hogan High School. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Francis & Mary Elizabeth Hanrahan, and by her brother, Thomas Joseph Hanrahan. She is survived by her two sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael & Christina Odrowski, and Kevin & Andria Odrowski; by her five grandchildren, Joseph Michael, Annastasia Marie, Sean Patrick, Brendan Daniel, and Grace Elizabeth Odrowski; and by her sister-in-law, Madge L. Hanrahan. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the rosary service, funeral mass at St. Vincent's and burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private.