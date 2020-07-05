1/
Jeanne Marie Odrowski
Jeanne Marie Odrowski Jeanne Marie Odrowski, 83, passed away on July 1, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jeanne was a lifelong resident of Kansas City in the Waldo neighborhood, and worked as a medical secretary. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's Grade School and Bishop Hogan High School. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Francis & Mary Elizabeth Hanrahan, and by her brother, Thomas Joseph Hanrahan. She is survived by her two sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael & Christina Odrowski, and Kevin & Andria Odrowski; by her five grandchildren, Joseph Michael, Annastasia Marie, Sean Patrick, Brendan Daniel, and Grace Elizabeth Odrowski; and by her sister-in-law, Madge L. Hanrahan. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the rosary service, funeral mass at St. Vincent's and burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
