Jeanne Marie (Utter) Ozburn
December 2, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Jeanne Marie (Utter) Ozburn, age 66, passed into the arms of Jesus and Mary on December 2. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Jeanne was born on January 9, 1954, in Kansas City, MO. She was the third of ten children of Robert and Mary Patricia Utter. She graduated from Archbishop O'Hara High School in 1972 and attended college at Longview. She married her best friend and lifetime love, Robert (Bob) Ozburn, in 1974.
Jeanne was a dedicated wife and mother, and she treasured her children and grandchildren. She was a talented pianist, vocalist, and seamstress. She cared about people in the most sincere and unconditional way. Jeanne was a devout Catholic, and her strong faith was a witness to all who crossed her path. Her life was a living example of the bible verse, "And be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving on another as God has forgiven you in Christ" (Ephesians 4:32).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Patricia (George) Utter; and brother, William Utter.
Jeanne will be lovingly remembered by her husband of more than 46 years, Robert Ozburn; daughters and son, Lisa Free (Andrew), Kimberly Jewell (Brice), and David Ozburn (Brandi); grandchildren, Rebekah Sims (Kevin), David Jacob Ozburn, Katie, Matthew and Emily Free, and Adam, Abby, and Liam Jewell; great-granddaughter, Serena Sims; siblings, John Utter (Peggy), Judy Wood, Bobby Utter, Jim Utter (Gina), Mary Beth Vardy (Richard), Michael Utter (Norma), Mark Utter (Cindy), and Paul Utter (Amber); aunt, Linda George, plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held on December 9 at 10:00 at Holy Family Parish. A live stream of the Mass will be made available. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com
.