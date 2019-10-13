|
Jeanne McMahon Jeanne McMahon, 86, passed away on September 5 in Denton, Texas. Jeanne was born to Henry and Bonnie Poertner in Raytown, Mo on May 5, 1933. Jeanne loved to travel. As a young woman Jeanne worked for Central Airlines. It was at this job that she met her husband Charles. Together they visited Australia, Europe and Hawaii. San Francisco was their favorite. Jeanne also loved the Lake of the Ozarks. She began visiting the lake on weekends with her parents while she was a young adult and continued to vacation at the lake with her children. Jeanne finally retired at the lake in Gravois Mills in the year 2000. Jeanne raised her five children Michael, Patricia, Teresa, Kathleen and Colleen in Independence, Mo where she lived for 40 years. When Jeanne was no longer able to live independently she spent several months with each of her children; ending up in Denton, Texas in February 2018. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Bonnie Poertner, her husband Charles and daughter Colleen. She is survived by Michael and Leah Brendel of Denton, TX; Patricia Moore of Raymore, Mo, Teresa Matzelle of Denver, CO; Kathleen and Larry Wicks of Excelsior Springs. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren Kristina, Jennifer, Nichole, Mason and Paige; and nine Great Grandchildren Dylan, Eden, Charlotte, Ryan, Peyton, Natalie, Kaitlin, Aaron and Logan . Jeanne was a fun loving person and loved by nearly everyone that she met. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to STAFF in Sunrise Beach, Mo or Ozark Kat and Canine Shelter in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019