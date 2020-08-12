1/1
Jeanne Oswald Blanck
1929 - 2020
Jeanne Oswald Blanck Jeanne Oswald Blanck (aka Nonnie), born October 26, 1929, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020, at home.Jeanne is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Bill Blanck and seven children: Bill Jr. (fiancée Patti Arkell), Tom (Kristi), Jeanne Lancey (Larry), John (Diane), Bob, Mark (Tina), and Paul (Jennifer). Jeanne has 16 grandchildren: Mark Jr. (Natalie), Michael Lancey (Colleen), Eric Lancey (Cindy), Patrick Lancey (Lindsey), Jillian, Glynnis Zieman (Shaun), Anna, Gracie Zieman Himmelberg (Nevan), Aaron (Dylan), Kathleen, David, Jaclyn, Nicole, Michael, Emilie, and Claire, ranging in ages from 41 to 19. She has 9 great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Emilia, Nora, Blake, Charlotte, Marie, William, Connor, Carter, and another sweet girl on the way. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Estil and Mary Garthoffner Oswald, her sister Mickey Oswald Lang and brothers Estil, Bob, and Jim Oswald. A private funeral mass will be on Friday, August 14th, at Visitation Church, 5141 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64112. The mass will be live-streamed. A celebration of Jeanne's life will take place at a later date when it is safe for people to gather. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution be made to Visitation Parish, Rockhurst High School, St. Teresa's Academy, or KC Hospice House. The link for the livestream of the service can be found on Jeanne's tribute page at www.Muehlebachchapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
Visitation Church
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Surely the angels are singing as your mother plays the organ. My tears are with yours. We loved her.
God bless your family.
Valerie Shehata
August 11, 2020
We are truly saddened by the loss of a wonderful woman who brought joy to so many.
Dick and Carol Bryant
Friend
August 11, 2020
We are clients of Paul’s and have spent many years around his office! Your family has built a very respected legacy! We respect your strong family values as evidenced in your children.
Jerry and Debbie Feldhaus
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
Rest in God’s wonderful, loving arms.
Dan and Lisa Oswald
Family
August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat and Melanie Oswald
Family
