Jeanne Oswald Blanck Jeanne Oswald Blanck (aka Nonnie), born October 26, 1929, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020, at home.Jeanne is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Bill Blanck and seven children: Bill Jr. (fiancée Patti Arkell), Tom (Kristi), Jeanne Lancey (Larry), John (Diane), Bob, Mark (Tina), and Paul (Jennifer). Jeanne has 16 grandchildren: Mark Jr. (Natalie), Michael Lancey (Colleen), Eric Lancey (Cindy), Patrick Lancey (Lindsey), Jillian, Glynnis Zieman (Shaun), Anna, Gracie Zieman Himmelberg (Nevan), Aaron (Dylan), Kathleen, David, Jaclyn, Nicole, Michael, Emilie, and Claire, ranging in ages from 41 to 19. She has 9 great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Emilia, Nora, Blake, Charlotte, Marie, William, Connor, Carter, and another sweet girl on the way. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Estil and Mary Garthoffner Oswald, her sister Mickey Oswald Lang and brothers Estil, Bob, and Jim Oswald. A private funeral mass will be on Friday, August 14th, at Visitation Church, 5141 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64112. The mass will be live-streamed. A celebration of Jeanne's life will take place at a later date when it is safe for people to gather. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution be made to Visitation Parish, Rockhurst High School, St. Teresa's Academy, or KC Hospice House. The link for the livestream of the service can be found on Jeanne's tribute page at www.Muehlebachchapel.com
