Jeanne Roberta McWilliams Jeanne Roberta McWilliams, 93, passed away Wednesday morning, July 8, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, Oregon. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Dean, she is survived by a sister and a brother, two children, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A long time resident of Olathe, KS, she made Oregon her home for the last several years. Jeanne was a fun loving person, who greatly enjoyed her many friends, both in Kansas and in Arizona, her winter home for many years. She loved her family and liked seeing the grandchildren and great grandchildren when she could. She also loved music, most recently being the choir director at the retirement community in Arizona, as well as singing in a trio with friends. At her 90th birthday celebration in Arizona, she was able to sing a duet with her sister, something they did together as kids growing up in Iowa. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There will be a family only graveside service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Olathe, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org