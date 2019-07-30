|
Jeannette Eddie Swyden Jeannette Eddie Swyden, 94, passed away peacefully July 27, 2019 in Overland Park, Kansas with her loving family by her side. Born February 28, 1925 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, she was the third of six children. With a strong love of family, unbending faith, and measured grace, she was Aunt Jeannette to everyone. Jeannette grew up with an extended family of uncles, aunts and cousins including many households all of which originated from the same Lebanese village. Her father Kamil Eddie founded the Eddie Feed Store. He was later joined by younger brother B.D. "Babe" Eddie and together jointly owned what was to become "Superior Feeds". They had promised their parents that they would raise their families together under one roof. And they did, buying what was to become the "Eddie home" at Wilshire and Pennsylvania Ave. in Nichols Hills, Oklahoma City. After graduating from Classen High School in 1942, Jeannette went on to attend Oklahoma City University graduating in 1946 with a degree in political science. In 1950, she married her love, Haney F. Swyden of Kansas City, MO, where they resided for 45 years until his passing. Jeannette lived her life altruistically serving her family, her community and her faith. She was preceded in death by her parents Kamil D. and Betty R. Eddie, sister Caroline Eddie Jabara, brothers Kay Eddie Jr., Gene Eddie, and Roger Eddie, and her cousin Gloria Eddie Farha whom she grew up with like a sister in the same household. She is survived by her sister Jeaneen Eddie Naifeh of Oklahoma City, OK, children Frank K. Swyden (Letticia), Betsy S. Green (Robert), and Suzanne J. "Suzie" Swyden, and granddaughter Whitney E Ball [Ryan] of Dallas, TX. Aunt Jeannette also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins whether related or otherwise. Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am Thursday, August 1, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri. Interment will take place at Mount Moriah Cemetery. Her family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Brookdale Overland Park and Crossroads Hospice for the exceptional care they gave our Mother. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 30, 2019