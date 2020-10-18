Jeannette Mallin
May 10, 1925 - October 10, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Jeannette Mallin, age 95 formerly of Overland Park, KS, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. Funeral services were held on October 13th, graveside at Sheffield Cemetery. Due to COVID services were private.
Jean was born in Kansas City, MO to the late George and Bertha Levich. She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Phlebotomy. She was married to the late Joe Mallin for 54 years. Jean retired from Menorah Hospital as a Medical Tech. She enjoyed her job and loved teaching at Menorah. She remained friends with many of the workers and students for her lifetime. Jean was a Member of Ohev Shalom until she became ill and a former member of the Sisterhood and B'nai Brith. She was a great believer in charity and giving back to others. She loved to read and enjoyed all the arts. She loved people and was happiest when surrounded by friends and family.
She is survived by her children Laurie Brewer and Bob Mallin, her grandchildren Izzi, Lexi (Tom), Zev, Elise, and Coco, step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters and her favorite son in law Paul.
The family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice
