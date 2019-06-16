Jed William Bean Jed William Bean, 58, went home to heaven Friday, June 7, 2019 from Paola, KS. Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, KS. The Mass will be preceded by the Rosary at 9:00 am. The family will have a private inurnment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome. Jed was born on June 19, 1960 to Donald William and Gwendolyn Faye (Plucknett) Bean in Crete, NE. Jed and his family lived in the small town of Friend, NE. His sister, Jodie Dawn Gomez (Angel) now reside in Greenwood, NE. Jed graduated from Friend High School. He then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree. Jed worked in sales for greater than 25 years in the Veterinary Health Care Industry. Jed was a good, kind and gentle man who was loved by all who knew him. Jed married his 'crazy good' wife, Jeanne Marie Gutknecht on July 7, 2006 in Prairie Village, KS. "I love you Sweetie." Jed and Jeanne happily bought a farm together, where he later built his dream log cabin on the property. Jed felt greatly blessed to have acquired seven step-children when he married Jeanne: Mary Alyson (Trevor) Clapp, Thomas Michael VanLerberg, Jonathan Dale (Skye) VanLerberg, Patrick Clarence VanLerberg, Christopher Thomas VanLerberg, Michael Alexander (Leah) VanLerberg and Anne-Marie (Jace) Frizzell. Jed felt equally blessed to have had five grandchildren, and one on the way! Ashlyn Jaide, McKinlee Elizabeth, Alyson Ray, Travis John, Jude Kent and Braden Michael. We all know that as much as he was our strength and support here on earth, he will be even more so from above. The family is requesting no flowers or gifts, but to share in their confidence in knowing that Jed is with his Lord for it is written, II Corinthians 5:8: "to be absent from the body is to be at home with the Lord."

