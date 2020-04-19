Home

Jeffery Arthur Staley

Jeffery Arthur Staley Obituary
Jeffery Arthur Staley Jeffery Arthur Staley, 59 of Gardner Kansas died April 10, 2020 at home. He was born May 20, 1960 in Chicago Illinois to Dennis and Barbara Staley. Jeffery graduated from Liberal High School, Liberal Kansas in 1978 and then went onto Creighton University, Omaha Nebraska and graduated in 1983. He is survived by his son Blake, mother Barbara, sister Jana Armstrong and brother Phillip. He is preceded in death by his father Dennis and sister Kimberly Ann. There will be a private burial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to St Thomas Episcopal Church, Memorial Garden Fund, 12251 Antioch Rd, Overland Park KS. 66213.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020
