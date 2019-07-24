Jeffery L. VanDonsel Jeffery Lewis VanDonsel, son of Pete and Faye Danuser, was born, May 25, 1954 in Camdenton, Missouri. He departed this life, July 21, 2019, in his home, Lake Ozark, Missouri at the age of Sixty five years, one months and twenty six days. On August 12, 1972 in Kansas City, Kansas he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Donna Hendricks and to this union three children were born. Together they shared Forty seven years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Annalyse Nicole VanDonsel. He is survived by his wife, Donna VanDonsel of the home, three children, Jeff VanDonsel, Jr., and wife Julie of Paola, Kansas, Henry VanDonsel and wife Linda of Montreal, Missouri, and Jennifer Santoyo and husband Paul, Jr. of Lake Ozark, Missouri,; Ten grandchildren, two brothers,; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was a loving and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m, Friday, July 26, 2019. until the time of services. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. in Christ of King Lutheran Church, Lake Ozark, Missouri. Burial will follow in Freedom Cemetery, Montreal. Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019