|
|
Jeffrey A. Goldsmith 1950-2020 Jeffrey A. Goldsmith, 69, of Overland Park, Kan., died at home of cancer on Thursday, April, 2, 2020. Jeff was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Findlay, Ohio, to Albert F. Goldsmith and Evelyn Ruth Goldsmith, He attended Findlay High School, Miami University in Ohio, and Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Berlin, Germany. Jeff and Mary Beth Orwig were married Sept. 21, 1970. They had three children: a daughter, Joni Gochenour; and two sons, Evan (Melissa) Goldsmith, and William (Erin) Goldsmith. Also left to mourn Jeff's passing are nine grandchildren: Andrew (Tori) Goldsmith, Shelby Gochenour, Austin (Hannah) Goldsmith, Ryan Gochenour, Katie Gochenour, Derek Gochenour, Ellie Goldsmith, Jackson Goldsmith, and Alex Goldsmith; a great-grandson, Oliver Goldsmith; and a brother, Greg (Rae) Goldsmith. Those who passed before Jeff include his parents; two sisters, Julie Goldsmith and Katie Goldsmith; and one great-grandson, Tucker Thomas Goldsmith. Jeff was a career journalist. He retired in 2013 as a news desk editor at The Kansas City Star, where he began working in 1978. He was a quiet, calm, "behind the scenes" worker in a high-tension job, interested more in putting out an excellent newspaper than drawing attention to himself. Longtime co-worker Kerry Schmidt called him "an unshakable news editor. Late news that required recalling pages and working out new layouts? Jeff calmly handled them amid heavy deadline pressure." Another co-worker, Rob Perschau, remembered Jeff as "always rock steady even in the most challenging situations." Outside of journalism, Jeff had a reputation as one of Kansas City's biggest fans of the Chicago Cubs. His innate patience was rewarded when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series. He also loved listening to music with a beer or bourbon in hand. His family and friends will remember him as "truly a good guy. We all loved him and will miss him greatly. " A celebration of Jeff's life is planned, and details will be announced later. Memorial donations may be made to or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 8, 2020