Jeffrey A. Katz Jeffrey A. Katz 65, of Kansas City, MO passed away June 17, 2020 at his home. Jeff was born May 22, 1955 to Harold and Jean (Miller) Katz. Jeff had a great personality and accepted everyone as a friend. He made a tremendous impact on everyone that he ever met. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael H. Katz. He is survived by his brother, Jeff's loving caregiver for 65 years, Gary L. Katz and several cousins. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge Cemetery, 1901 Blue Ridge Blvd, Independence, MO. The funeral will be available on Zoom, please call the funeral home for information. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Down Syndrome Guild, 5960 Dearborn, Mission, KS 66202 or at www.kcdsg.org/supportkcdsg.php. Attendees will be asked to bring and wear masks along with social distancing at the cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 19, 2020.