Jeffrey "Jeff" D. Brooks Jeffrey "Jeff" Dale Brooks, 64, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away February 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Children's Mercy Hospital. Jeff was born on July 21, 1954 in Independence, MO, son of Dale and Joan (Farmer) Brooks. He worked for Budweiser for over 30 years. He loved to go to the lake, fishing and especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. Jeff is survived by his wife, Heather of the home; 2 daughters, Heather (Derick) Skouby of Bridgeton, MO and Serena (Chad) Arthur of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Hadley, Gwendolyn, Jensen, Charlotte, Eastlynn and Georgia; brother, James (Gwendolyn) Brooks of Kansas City, MO; sister, Mary Sharon Brooks of Kansas City, MO; and 6 nieces and nephews, James (Jennifer) Brooks, Lyn (Soren) Petro, Ted (Annie) Brooks, Megan (Matt) Bolch, Kevin (Emily) Brooks, Andrew (Kim) Brooks and their families. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

