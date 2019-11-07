|
Jeffrey Lee Walker Jeffrey "Jeff" Walker, 51, of Independence, MO, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Jeff was born on Nov. 29, 1967, in Independence, MO, the son of James Truman Walker Jr. and Sandra Lee Brasel Walker. Growing up, he excelled at football and track. He graduated from Truman High School in the class of 1986, and later graduated from CMSU with a degree in criminal justice. On March 4, 1995, he married Barbi Schumaker, and to this union were born two children. Jeff worked for Budweiser and Miller Brewing as a distributor and delivery driver. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing & watching all kinds of sports. His true passion was fishing he often took trips to Lake of the Ozarks, Bennett Springs and Table Rock Lake to visit friends and family. He liked driving the boat out to his favorite fishing spots. He would do "anything to get a wiggle." He knew the secret to grilling the perfect barbecue chicken. Jeff will always be remembered for having bright blue eyes and a dimpled smile that would light up a room. Jeff is survived by his wife of 24 years, Barbi, of the home; son, Joseph Lee Walker of Independence; daughter, Jordan Nicole Walker of Independence; nephew, Naval Officer Jackson Walker; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sandi ; and his brother, James "Jamie" Walker III. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 5-7pm, with memorial service to follow at 7pm, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Concordia Baptist Cemetery next to his brother and mother. Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com (Arr: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 7, 2019