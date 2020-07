Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey Riebe 65, passed away July 7th. A Celebration Visitation Sat, 10:30 to 12 noon at the Paola United Methodist Church. Memorials to the Church or Senior Citizen Center. Arrangements Dengel and Son Paola KS.



