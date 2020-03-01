Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
(816) 322-5278
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Missman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Stephan "Jef" Missman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Stephan "Jef" Missman Obituary
Jeffrey Stephan "Jef" Missman Jeffrey Stephan "Jef" Missman, age 75, of Kansas City, MO. passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Kansas City, KS. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Jef was born in Dixon, IL on July 29, 1944 to Clifford Missman and Arletta (Downing) Barrett. He attended school in Mt. Morris, IL, and graduated from Rock Island, IL high school in 1962. He graduated from Coe College in 1966 and earned his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis in 1968. He attended the London School of Economics in 64-65. In 1970, Jef was joined in marriage with his wife Kathleen. He worked at Arthur Anderson & Co. and retired in 2003 from Commerce Bank as Director of Compliance. Jef was a member of the National Library Council and the KC Regional Council of Washington University. He was a CPA and a lifetime Mensa member. Jef was a real gentleman, a true-blue friend and a wonderful husband and brother. He was generous and bright and knowledgeable in many subjects. He will be sorely missed. Jef was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved Aunt Bessie and his step-brother Chip Harmon. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, sister Melinda Missman, Moline, IL, stepbrother Harris Harmon (Patti), Silvis, IL and niece Zsanet Pettit, Aurora, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 3637 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64111. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -