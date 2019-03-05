Jeffrey "Jeff" Thomas Wurster Jeffrey (Jeff) Thomas Wurster, 60, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Jeff was a good athlete and participated in multiple sports; he earned letters in soccer and track at Pembroke-Country Day School. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas and went on to receive his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. Jeff worked in a private law practice for a number of years in the Kansas City area. Jeff always appreciated skilled rock and blues guitar and Dirty Harry movies, but he most enjoyed sharing his bluff land property in Platte County with his numerous dogs over the years. He was also an excellent marksman. Jeff is survived by his parents W Joel and Patricia Wurster; his siblings Mark Wurster and his wife Julie, Steve Wurster, Andrea Wurster and her husband Mike Pazin; and his nieces and nephews Jessica Wurster, Lara Wurster, Katiana Wurster, Jack Pazin and Joel Pazin. Services will be private at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Research Center (CFSRC), CFSRC at Stanford University, Development Services, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309-0466.

