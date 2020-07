Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey William Krenzer 65, passed away July 3, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services: 11 a.m., July 8, Amity Cemetery with a reception following at Pony Express RV Park, Maysville, MO. Mems: DeKalb County Senior Center (Meals on Wheels)



