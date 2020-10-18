1/
Jeffry Mengel
1959 - 2020
Jeffry Mengel
November 14, 1959 - October 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Jeffry J. Mengel, 60, of Kansas City, MO died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at University of Kansas Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1959 in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of Rudolph and Patsy Mengel. Both preceded him in death.
Survivors include his husband, William "Will" Jones; two sisters, Susan Titel and Jo Stanley, both of Fond du Lac, WI; one stepsister, Cathy Wagner of Fond du Lac; one stepbrother, David Snyder of Peoria, IL; one half-brother, James Mengel of Fond du Lac; and many nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101
