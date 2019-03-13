Jen Davis Funk Jen Davis Funk, a long-time resident of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on January 25, 2019. She was born in Chillicothe, Missouri on October 3, 1933. Jen graduated from the University of Missouri before accepting a job writing verses for Hallmark cards in Kansas City. She married and raised three children. She earned her Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from UMKC. She taught kindergarten, college English and was the assistant director of the Evening Division at Rockhurst College. Jen also taught business writing through her company, Clear Writing Pays Off. She published several business books on writing and time management and was a proofreader. Later, she sold hand dyed fabric art. Active in her community, Jen was an elected member of the Leawood City Council and a lay reader, Eucharistic minister, and a member of the vestry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She volunteered at the Westport Public Library and St. Luke's Hospital. Jen Davis Funk was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Funk. She is survived by her two daughters, Jennie Steyaert and Kimberley Thomas, four grandsons, and two granddaughters. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Inurnment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Episcopal Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

