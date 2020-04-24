|
Jenifer Smith Bolin Jenifer Smith Bolin of Lee's Summit, passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020 after a tenacious fight with cancer. She was born on November 25, 1955 to William and Peggy Smith in Kansas City Missouri. She attended Visitation School followed bySouthwest High School. She also graduated from University of Missouri in Kansas City. Jenny is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Katlyn Bolin; Mark Bolin and Ashley Koch, as well as her sisters Cynthia Smith Rothbaum (Robert J. Rothbaum), Holly Smith McRae (Robin McRae) and Sara Smith. She loved her family deeply, delighting in her grandchildren Charlie and Eevee Bolin. She was a fierce defender and advocate for children in her work as a Special Education Paraprofessional who recognized and valued the unique abilities of each child. As a result, she was voted as the Martin City Support Employee of the Year. She was on the Board of Directors for Raintree Lake Property Owners Association and was a creative and energetic member of the Raintree Garden Club. Her dedication to family, children, friends, and her cat, Reese's also brought joy to her life. Her funeral service will be postponed until the COVID-19 pandemic has ended so we can all get together to share hugs, tears and stories.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2020