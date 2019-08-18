Home

Jenna Denise Rhodes

Jenna Denise Rhodes Obituary
Jenna Denise Rhodes Jenna Denise Rhodes, 39, passed away July 31, 2019 in Little Rock, AR with her family at her side. Born in Kansas City, MO and raised in Grandview, Jenna earned 3 Master's degrees and was a tireless champion of bringing people together for change. She is survived by her mother Mary, father Jim, brother Josh, grandparents, nieces and other family and friends. Services will be held August 24, 2019 at the Grandview High School Auditorium, 11:00 AM, reception to follow. Additional information, including for memorial scholarship donations, can be found at littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
