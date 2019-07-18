Jennie Donnici Nov. 26, 1918 - July 12, 2019 Jennie Donnici a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother & great-great grandmother, Jennie passed away peacefully at 100 years young to reunite with her equally devoted and loving late husband Albert of 74 years. Born in Kansas City, MO and only child of Patsey and Sara Danubio, she was welcomed as a sister by Albert's then living eight brothers and sisters and their spouses into the Donnici family. She is survived by sons Peter (Diane) & Patrick (Marilu); grandchildren, Julie Ann Clifford (Kevin), Joseph Donnici, JoAnn Powers (Jeffrey, deceased), Phillip Donnici (Allison) & Alessandra Donnici; great grandchildren Megan (Greg) Davey, Allison Clifford, Matthew Powers & Anthony Powers; great-great grandchildren Liam and Nora Davey, as well as hundreds of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Upon Albert's return from serving in WWII after being wounded in France, Jennie exhaustively helped him recover from his injuries, and then supported each other in their various endeavors, including grocery, liquor, real estate and other businesses in Kansas City, as well as in local politics. Jennie later served as Chief Court Clerk for two judges of the Jackson County Missouri Magistrate Court, in a professional career spanning over 20 years. She also served as President of the Societa Ragusa Americana. However, none of her commitments interfered with her weekly poker games with her friends! She and Albert moved to San Francisco in 1994, was an active member of the Stonestown YMCA, and moved to Peninsula Del Rey in Daly City in 2011, where Jennie continued to make many friends. Jennie's love of family and her faith were most important to her. She taught us all to work hard and be considerate of others, especially those less fortunate-another member of the Greatest Generation has left us to join up with Dad in heaven we pray. The family would like to especially thank Jennie's good friends, Lily Lai, Patricia Ris, and all her other friends, and staff, at Peninsula Del Rey, caregivers Espaneta and Gina, and Pathways hospice team. Visitation will be at St. Brendan Church, 29 Rockaway Avenue, San Francisco, on Saturday July 20 at 11:00 am, followed by a rosary, and Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jennie's honor to the Disabled American Veterans. www.halstedngray.com

Published in Kansas City Star on July 18, 2019